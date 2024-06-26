Anupamaa Serial Spoiler: Shruti To Use Aadhya To Keep Anu And Anuj Away From Each Other

Anupamaa serial spoiler June 26: In today's episode Anupamaa decides to not reveal Shruti's truth to Anuj as she doesn't want her Choti Anu aka Aadhya to be hurt. She insists Yashdeep to not tell anytime the truth and only focus on revamping the Spice And Chutney restaurant. While Yashdeep asks Anu to take charge and tell Anuj and Aadhya the truth as they deserve to know, later he reminds her that she should be punished for all the wrong deeds she did to her and the people related to Spice and Chutney. Anuj overhears the conversation and takes charge and yells at Shruti.

He takes off his engagement ring and tells her that their relationship is over as he can never forgive her for what she did to Anu.

Shruti begs for forgiveness from Anuj and later questions Anu if she still loves Anuj, and asks her to take Aadhya's swear. Anu is in a fix as she realises that Shruti is a selfish person and she can go to any extent to have Anuj in her life.

In the upcoming twist, Aadhya will go in the trauma again, and Shruti will take advantage of her mental illness and forcefully stay with Anuj. Will Anuj and Anu overcome Shruti's emotional trap? Will MaAn reunite?

