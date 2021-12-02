BB 15: Shamita Shetty faints in Karan Kundrra’s arms after intense fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee

New Delhi: With the coming of wild card contestants in Bigg Boss 15, who are also VIP members, the fight for survival has intensified. During a task to save prize money, Shamita Shetty got in a heated verbal altercation with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The two were even seen charging towards each other and held back by fellow contestants. Devoleena also threatened Shamita to keep away her ‘Shettygiri’ in the Bigg Boss house.

In the new promotional video, Devoleena warns Shamita, “Ye tu tadak apne ghar pe karna idhar nahi (Talk with some respect while you are here).” To which Shamita responded, “Where is your brain, darling? In your a**?”

Getting furious, Devoleena hit back saying, “Teri Shettygiri yahan par nikal doongi (I will show you your place)." During the heated argument, Shamita then collapsed on Karan Kundrra, who was standing next to her.

Promo For Tomorrow#ShamitaShetty Fainted and was taken into medical room she is all fine and back in the house now#BiggBoss15 || #BB15pic.twitter.com/mz06GI39hP — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 1, 2021

Karan lifted Shamita in his arms and took her immediately inside the room. The actress could be heard sobbing.

Rashmi Desai, taking the side of her fellow VIP contestant shouted, “If you can't take criticism, it is her fault”. To which Devoleena added, “Then she should also refrain from criticising others.”

Former contestant and Shamita’s friend Neha Bhasin took to Instagram to slam Devoleena for her behaviour. “I really don't want to comment on BB anymore par seriously aaj main andar hoti toh koi bohot regret karti woh apni existence. Trp ke liye itna mat giro. Not KOOL. (I really don't want to comment on BB anymore but seriously do not stoop so low for TRP. If I would have been inside the house someone would have really regretted their existence).

I really don't want to comment on BB anymore par seriously aaj main andar hoti toh koi bohot regret karti woh apni existence. Trp ke liye itna mat giro. Not KOOL. @ShamitaShetty will bounce back. I know she will. Thank you @itsmetejasswi #KaranKundrra for looking out for her. — Neha Bhasin Official (@NehaBhasinTeam) December 1, 2021

