'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', August 13, preview: Will Anita allow Angoori's father to stay with them?

In Monday's episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Anita wishes that she had someone like Angoori's father in her house after the latter says she learnt cooking from her father. Soon, the police commissioner calls up Angoori's father and asks him to repay the Rs 5 lakh loan he had given. The next morning Angoori's father shows up at her house and tells her that he is unwell. However, he refuses to stay with her. After which, Vibhuti offers to let Angoori's father stay with him. Anita is not pleased when she finds out what Vibhuti did.

In tonight's episode, Tiwari asks Angoori's father to come home with him. However, Vibhuti says Angoori’s father will not go anywhere. Angoori’s father decides to continue living with Anita and Vibhuti. Later Angoori’s father is buying vegetables from Tika. He decides to buy the whole basket and Tika says it will cost around two thousand rupees. Angoori’s father asks her to pay it now and collect from him later. Will Anita allow him to continue living there? Stay tuned to find out.

