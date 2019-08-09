'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', August 8, recap: Will Tiwari and Vibhuti accept the best couple awards?

In the earlier episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Tiwari tries to ask Angoori about her affair with Anurag as he sees her blowing kisses over the phone to him. Vibhuti and Tiwari try to tell each other about their wives affairs but are afraid to do so. Later, they hear Angoori and Anita talking to their lovers, Cheddi and Anurag. Meanwhile, Tika, Tilu and Malkhan rob Tiwari and Happu Singh to get money to move to Canada.

In Thursday's episode, Vibhuti goes to the liquor store. Tiwari also shows up to buy some alcohol for himself. Tiwari blames Vibhuti for making Anita cheat on him. Vibhuti also says that Tiwari was so bad that someone as nice as Angoori had to cheat on him to find love.

When they reach home Vibhuti stands outside his door and sees Anita dancing with Anurag. Tiwari calms Vibhuti down. Tiwari is happy that Angoori didn’t call her lover home when he was outside. Just then he hears music from his house and finds Angoori dancing with Cheddi. Vibhuti decides to drown their sadness by drinking.

The commissioner meets Happu Singh and asks him to return the 25,000 he had given as a loan. Happu Singh goes to bring back the money but finds out it is stolen. But he doesn’t know Tika stole it. The commissioner decides to suspend Happu Singh till he gets the money back.

Tika, Tilu and Malkhan burn everything Indian they own. They promise to wear only western clothes from now on. Malkhan brings them clothes that Britishers wore in Lagaan. After getting drunk, Vibhuti and Tiwari decide to call up their wives lovers and insult them.

When they return home, Vibhuti finds Anita excited for winning the best couple of Uttar Pradesh award. He tries to talk to her about Anurag but she goes to sleep. Angoori also asks Amma’s blessings after winning the same award. Will Tiwari and Vibhuti accept this best couple award? Stay tuned to find out.

