Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 19, 2019 episode recap: Angoori fires Vibhuti

New Delhi: Angoori expresses that she wants to learn more than basic music. Vibhuti steps in and says that he would teach her music and asks her to join him to Mysore Garden. However, Amma decides to accompany them too and hence, Vibhuti postpones the plan. When Vibhuti teaches music to Anita, she begins flirting with him in his South Indian music teacher look. This hurts Vibhuti but later, Anita tells him that she likes the music teacher more than him.

Watch the latest episode from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain (BGPH) here:

In tonight’s episode, Tiwari goes to Saxena’s house to ask for his help. When he finds out that Saxena is a trained classical singer he asks Saxena to help him at home. Vibhuti is teaching Angoori music when Amma also sees the master teaching music and asks him to teach her too.

Tiwari shows up dressed like Kishore Kumar. He challenges Vibhuti to sing a duet. Tiwari lip syncs Saxena’s singing. Vibhuti tries to match Tiwari but in this homage to the movie Padosan, Tiwari ends up winning the challenge. Angoori tells Vibhuti to leave her house, she is going to learn music from her husband.

Vibhuti goes back to his house to teach Anita. She flirts with him there and asks him to run away with her. Vibhuti is upset and reveals his real identity. Anita says she knew it all along. When she hears how much money Vibhuti was making, she asks him to continue but Vibhuti refuses since Angoori fired him.

Happu Singh is beating up the schoolmaster. But he finds out that the real South Indian criminal was someone else. Tika, Tilu and Malkhan go back to the doctor to remove the scorpion poison from Saxena’s food. Saxena shows up and gives them a bag of money to say sorry. However, the bag has a snake inside it.

Stay tuned to find out the next adventure on Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain (BGPH). Watch the latest episodes of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, now streaming on ZEE5.