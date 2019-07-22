Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 22, 2019 episode preview: Vibhuti and Tiwari become homeless

New Delhi: In the episode, Amma too wants to learn classical music from South Indian teacher aka Vibhuti. With Saxena's help, Tiwari defeats Vibhuti in singing. Anita wants to elope with the music teacher and tells him the same. On learning about her intention, Vibhuti reveals his real identity after which Anita tells him she already knew about it.

Saxena offers a money bag to Tilu, Tika and Malkhan as a token for saying sorry as he had poisoned their food. But he hides a snake inside the bag.

Catch a sneak-peek of next week’s action on Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain (BGPH) here:

In the next episode, Anita challenges Vibhuti to earn 10 thousand rupees. Amma also kicks Tiwari out of the house because he is proud of his riches. Vibhuti and Tiwari end up living under a bridge. Tiwari is dying of hunger while Vibhuti takes him away on a cart. He asks help from random people to feed his dying friend. What gets Vibhuti and Tiwari kicked out of their houses? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, now streaming on ZEE5.