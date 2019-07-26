'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', July 26, preview: Will Tiwari survive or die of hunger?

In Thursday's episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Vibhuti and Tiwari try hard to get a job of a rickshaw driver, for which they are told to slap each other. Vibhuti wins the competition but Tiwari also gets money and he starts a vegetable stall. Anita and Angoori learn about their husbands new jobs. At the end of they day, Vibhuti and Tiwari earn enough money to have a meal but Tika, Tilu and Malkhan show up to take the money as rent.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here.

In Friday's episode, Tiwari and Vibhuti dream about returning home to their wives. Tiwari wakes up under the bridge next to Vibhuti and complains of a pain in his stomach from hunger. He asks Vibhuti to give him something to eat. Vibhuti puts Tiwari on a cart and takes him around asking strangers for food. But it is late at night and he doesn’t find many people. Will Tiwari survive or die of hunger? Stay tuned to find out.

