'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', July 30, recap: Saxena informs 3 more people will inherit Lara's property

In the earlier episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Vibhuti and Anita get a call from a long-lost relative Chandrabhan Lara, who informs the couple that they have inherited his Rs 14,000 crore wealth. However, Saxena, the lawyer handling the case, adds Tiwari and Angoori will also get the money. Vibhuti finds out he is is Angoori'brother while Tiwari learns that he is Anita's uncle.

In Tuesday's episode, Vibhuti doesn’t want to call Angoori his sister. Tiwari refuses to call Anita his niece. Anita and Angoori both convince their husbands to not ruin this chance to get money and follow Chandrabhan’s rules to earn the money. Vibhuti tells Tiwari are forced to accept their wives’ orders.

Tika, Tilu and Malkhan are complaining about their luck. They wish to have rich relatives who would leave them a lot of money. Happu Singh shows up and tells them that relatives are a pain. He ends up drinking a lot of their alcohol. Tika, Tilu and Malkhan shoo Happu Singh away.

The next morning when Angoori sees Vibhuti walking by her house, Angoori calls Vibhuti her brother. Vibhuti refuses to call Angoori as his sister. Saxena shows up and forces him to call Angoori his sister or lose the money. When Tiwari leaves the house he finds Anita who calls him her uncle. Tiwari refuses to call Anita his niece.

Saxena shows up from inside a garbage bin and tells Tiwari he will be disqualified if he doesn’t call Anita his niece. Tiwari is forced to refer to Anita as ‘beti’ to get the money. Later, Angoori and Tiwari show up saying that Saxena has something important to announce. Saxena tells them there are 3 more additions to Lara’s will.

Saxena calls in Tika, Tilu and Malkhan. He tells Anita and Angoori that Tika, Tilu and Malkhan are their nephews. Even Happu Singh’s commissioner gets 70 crores from a long-lost uncle. Will he also be a part of Chandrabhan Lara’s share? Stay tuned to find out.

