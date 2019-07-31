'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', July 31, preview: Lara's will gets complicated

In Tuesday's episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Anita and Angoori asks their husbands to earn Rs 14,000 thousand crore of Chandrabhan Lara's property through rules. Vibhuti meets Angoori calls him her brother while Anita calls Tiwari her uncle. Later, Saxena meets everyone at Vibhuti's house and tells them that Tika, Tilu and Malkhan are also part of Lara's will. All three of them are Anita and Angoori's nephews.

In tonight's episode, Anita tells Vibhuti that Tiwari is the one who wants more money. Vibhuti says that Angoori doesn’t want that much money. Anita and Vibhuti try to make Angoori back out of the competition. But Angoori sees through them and realises they want to keep the money for themselves. Later, Anita and Vibhuti find out that there are two more additions to Chandrabhan Lara’s will. This time it is Happu Singh and the Doctor.

