Bigg Boss 13 grand finale: Sidharth Shukla wins the show, Asim Riaz bags second spot

New Delhi: The baap of all reality shows 'Bigg Boss 13' has finally got its winner in Sidharth Shukla. The grand finale was a gala affair beginning with host and dost superstar Salman Khan grooving to hit tracks and with a twist of him taking a jibe at some of his own highlights on the show.

The makers took the viewers through the journey of Salman Khan – his funny and angry moments-- on the show. Salman kept the audiences in right spirits with his humour and witty one-liners. He also interacted with the former contestants present on stage to support their favourite contestants.

The show began with an emotional talk between the top six contestants –Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Kaur Gill, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra and their parents. Rashami had an opportunity of interacting with her mother, who came to back her daughter.

Soon, a hilarious banter between Salman and contestants unfolded the sheer madness.

Sunil Grover disguised as US President Donald Trump, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and even Salman Khan respectively.

The major twist comes when Salman announces that a person can take Rs 10 lakh and leave the show, if he/she feels that they might not win the show. Paras Chhabra grabs the opportunity and lifts the briefcase full of money.

The makers left no chance to promote their new show in the offing 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' featuring Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Kaur Gill.

Romantic performances of contestants—Shehnaz, Paras, Mahira, Asim, Himanshi, Rashami and Sidharth Shukla remained one of the highlights of the grand finale.

Ace comedian cum actor Sunil Grover came on stage as megastar Amitabh Bachchan and had the fans in splits with his class act. Cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif came on stage to promote the upcoming charity matche series to create awareness about road safety. Several remowned players from across the world will be seen playing in the matches including God of cricket—Sachin Tendulkar.

Arti Singh's mother enters the house and takes her out as she is the next person to get evicted. Sunil Grover enters the house again, this time dressed as Gutthi and entertains everyone. Vishal and Madhurima dance on stage and enact their infamous pan fight too.

Later, Rohit Shetty and team of Khatron Ke Khiladi enter the house and perform a task with the inmates. Rashami is the next contestant to get evicted. Soon after that, the audience gets to watch the sizzling dance performance of Sidharth and Rashami, giving fans major SidRa moments.

Shehnaz gets evicted next, leaving Asim and Sidharth in top two.

When Shehnaz comes on stage, the audience gets to witness SidNaz moments through their dance performance on various popular songs. Meanwhile, Salman announces live voting for Sidharth and Asim, which was let open for good 15 minutes.

Former contestant Siddharth Dey, who is in Guwahati, Assam for Filmfare awards joined the stage through video call and with him several B-Towners like Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh back the contestants and hope may the best man wins.

Later, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's performance together sets the stage on fire.

With Asim and Sidharth standing together on stage, Salman holds Sid's hand up in the air and announces him as the winner.

Sidharth Shukla wins the trophy and Asim settles for a second spot.

Keep reading this space for all updates on 'Bigg Boss 13'.