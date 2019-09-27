Bigg Boss 13: This TV actress is the highest paid contestant this season

New Delhi: The most entertaining reality TV show Bigg Boss is back with its thirteenth season. This season will reportedly feature only celebrities and Uttaran actress Rashmi Desai is reportedly the highest paid actress this season!

"Apart from entering the house with beau Arhaan Khan, Rashami is also being paid a colossal amount of Rs 1.2 crore (approx) for her stay inside the house. Given the popularity of the actress, the makers are riding on her to raise the entertainment quotient in the show. Rashami too is pretty excited especially with the whopping amount she is getting paid, " India today quoted a report as saying.

Rashmi will reportedly enter the house with her rumoured beau Arhaan Khan. Earlier there were reports of her tying the knot inside the house but the actress denied rumours.

Bigg Boss 13 will premiere on September 29 with Salman Khan as the host. This time the show will also have a female voice.