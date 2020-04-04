Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's motivating message to fan who tested coronavirus COVID-19 positive is the sweetest thing on the internet today!

New Delhi: The popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla is adored by his fans and not without a reason. Recently, one of the fans of the actor thronged Twitter and informed him about being positive for the deadly novel coronavirus.

On learning upon his fan's health condition, Sid was quick to respond with the most motivating words. Check out the Twitter thread here:

I am tested positive for COVID. Please remember me in your prayers.

If I will not make a come-back plz tell Sidharth that i Joined twitter just for @sidharth_shukla and i will always adore him...#WeLoveSidharth #SidharthShukla

#ProudSidheat — Hania dheart (@hania_sidheart) April 2, 2020

Hey Hania am really sorry to hear about you... but it’s ok you will be fine and back soon hope doctors are taking good care of you ...maintain social distancing so that you don’t happen to pass it to someone... will n have already prayed for your speedy recovery .. Stay strong — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 4, 2020

This will surely give hope to all his fans and people reading the tweet.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, the pandemic flu has claimed thousands of lives and continues to affect millions.

To ensure that the virus doesn't spread any further, the government has called for a 21-day lockdown in the country.