Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's motivating message to fan who tested coronavirus COVID-19 positive is the sweetest thing on the internet today!

Globally, the pandemic flu has claimed thousands of lives and continues to affect millions.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla&#039;s motivating message to fan who tested coronavirus COVID-19 positive is the sweetest thing on the internet today!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla is adored by his fans and not without a reason. Recently, one of the fans of the actor thronged Twitter and informed him about being positive for the deadly novel coronavirus. 

On learning upon his fan's health condition, Sid was quick to respond with the most motivating words. Check out the Twitter thread here: 

This will surely give hope to all his fans and people reading the tweet. 

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, the pandemic flu has claimed thousands of lives and continues to affect millions.

To ensure that the virus doesn't spread any further, the government has called for a 21-day lockdown in the country. 

 

Tags:
Sidharth ShuklaCoronavirusCOVID-19Bigg Boss 13
