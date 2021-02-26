Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni rings in birthday with rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin in Kashmir, see photos

NEW DELHI: Actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni ranged in his 30th birthday with his family and rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin at his home town - Jammu. After Bigg Boss 14 came to an end, both Aly and Jasmin flew to Jammu from Mumbai to meet his relatives. We also came to know that Aly's sister Ilham delivered a child in Jammu and this was also one of the reasons he left for Jammu, along with his ladylove.

Social media is full of pictures of the bestie-turned-lovers celebrating his birthday in Kashmir. According to an entertainment portal, the couple also attended Aly's childhood friend's wedding reception in the city, where they grabbed all the attention.

Earlier, Jasmin had taken to Instagram to pen a heartwarming note on his birthday. Happy birthday my hero. This smile on my face in the picture is because of you and you always kept this smile on ,since I met you. Looking at your eyes everyday, you remind me of everything that makes me smile, you have changed my life ever since you came into my life, love you with all my heart my best friend and my love.”

Jasmin was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 14. However, she went on to have multiple breakdowns after which Aly entered the show as her 'support'. The duo lightened the show with their amazing chemistry, leading to speculation that something was brewing between them. However, the two strongly maintained that they were just best friends.

However, the two eventually confessed their feelings for each other on the show. Meanwhile, Jasmin was evicted from the show and Aly went on to become one of the top four finalists.

Recently, in an interview with a news daily, Aly opened up about his marriage plans and said that he would do everything to convince her parents for their marriage and relationship.