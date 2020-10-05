हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14, Day 1, written update: Nikki Tamboli fights over household duties with Jasmin Bhasin and Shehzad Deol

'Bigg Boss 14': Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin get into a huge argument over washing utensils.

Bigg Boss 14, Day 1, written update: Nikki Tamboli fights over household duties with Jasmin Bhasin and Shehzad Deol
Image Courtesy: Pic sourced from Colors TV PR

The first episode of 'Bigg Boss 14' on Sunday was fun-filled and as expected, contestants locked horns over household chores too. The episode began with the 'toofani seniors' - Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan - entering the house and briefing the contestants about their stay and their TBC (To Be Confirmed) status. The rejected housemates too enter the house, but are asked to stay in the garden area till further orders.

Later, Bigg Boss informs that Gauahar would be in charge of the kitchen area and the contestants will seek her permission for cooking and eating. Sidharth would control the bedroom and he will allot the beds to the contestants and look after its cleaning. While Hina has the Bigg Boss mall, spa and gym under her control. 

Later, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin get into a huge argument over washing utensils. Nikki refuses to wash the utensils, which creates a huge tiff between the two of them and Jasmin breaks down. Meanwhile, Nikki also has an argument with Shehzad over chopping vegetables. 

On the other hand, godwoman Radhe Maa entered the house interacted with the contestants and showered her blessings on them.

Watch this space for more updates on 'Bigg Boss 14'. 

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.

Bigg Boss 14Nikki TamboliJasmin BhasinBigg Boss 14 written updateShehzad Deol
