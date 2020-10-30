हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 14, Day 22, Written Update: Eijaz Khan becomes new captain, Nishant Singh Malkhani engages in a tiff over respecting women

The upcoming episodes will show Jaan Kumar Sanu choosing him for the 'Tabadla'. 

New Delhi: On Day Two of the BB World Tour task, Nishant Singh Malkhani got disqualified. Since the task was organised to select the next captain of the house, he tried his best that one of his acquaintances became the captain of the house.

Abhinav Shukla was the last contestant who remained seated on his cycle, and Nishant came in to support him. Seeing him even Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu came out of the Red Zone. 

During this time 'sanchalak' Naina Singh tried to stop them, Eijaz Khan pushed her by her shoulder. Nishant was quick to react that he can't do that, he can't push a woman. Eijaz responded by saying that this is none of his concerns and if Naina had a problem she would tell him. Nishant was very firm when he said that he won't accept such behaviour. 
And even Naina told Eijaz that she did not like the way he pushed her.

Well, Nishant has always spoken up for what's right, a very recent episode being when Rahul Vaidya commented on Jaan Kumar Sanu's presence in the show because of "nepotism".

How will Nishant react to this changed behaviour of his friend? Will he feel betrayed? To know more watch "Bigg Boss" at 10:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 p.m. on weekends

Bigg Boss 14Day 22Written Update: Eijaz Khan becomes new captain
