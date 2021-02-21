Bigg Boss 14 Finale: Will the winner take home lesser prize money this year?

NEW DELHI: Popular reality show Bigg Bos 14 finally comes to an end with the finale airing tonight (February 21) with actor Salman Khan as host. The top 5 contestants to enter the finale are Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant, with the last two being wild card enteries. After a long season of drama and controversy, fans are eager to see who wins the Bigg Boss 14 trophy and walks away with the huge prize money. Although Rs 50 lakh was the standard prize money for previous years, there is no confirmation if it will be the same this year.

Fans may recall that actress Rakhi Sawant gave up Rs 14 lakh from the prize money to protect herself from nomination. Taking that into account, the deducted amount should be Rs 36 lakh. However, the show makers have not yet confirmed if the final prize money stands at Rs 50 lakh or reduced to Rs 36 lakh after Rakhi's stand in the final ATM task.

In a previous episode, Nikki Tamboli was given a tempting offer to leave the show for Rs 6 lakh. But she refused the money and went ahead to the finale. To amp up the thrill and pressure before announcing the winner, Bigg Boss will give finalists the option to go for the money box and exit the show or play their odds at winning.

The Bigg Boss 14 finale will be aired on Sunday, February 21 on Colors TV at 9 pm. Stay tuned for latest updates on the finale.