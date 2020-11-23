Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar gets evicted; Eijaz Khan, Nikkim Tamboli bid teary-eyed farewell

MUMBAI: Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 house on Sunday (November 23). The other nominated contestants were Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli and Kavita Kaushik.

The youngest son of legendary playback singer Kumar Sanu, Jaan’s real name is Jayesh Bhattacharya. He was the first contestant in the history of Bigg Boss to be introduced before the premiere night. His journey was nothing less than a roller coaster ride.

In the previous week's nominations, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin and Jaan were the six contestants who were nominated. On November 21, Salman Khan announced that Nikki, Kavita and Jasmin are safe from the eviction.

By the end of the Sunday episode, host Salman Khan announced that Jaan is the one to bid adieu to the Bigg Boss house and the housemates. He praised him for the journey he has had in the show till now. The host also mentioned that there was a minimal difference in the votes that Jaan received in comparison to the others.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday also saw the presence of Ekta Kapoor, who not only played some fun games with contestants but also gave an immunity “mani” to Rubina Dilaik.