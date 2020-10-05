हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 14

'Bigg Boss 14': Shehzad Deol feels Shehnaaz Gill 'opened doors for Punjabi talent'

"I admire Shehnaaz Gill a lot. Last season she came and presented Punjab and Punjabis in such a beautiful way," Shehzad Deol said.

&#039;Bigg Boss 14&#039;: Shehzad Deol feels Shehnaaz Gill &#039;opened doors for Punjabi talent&#039;
Image Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Model Shehzad Deol says entering the Bigg Boss 14 house as the first turbaned Sardar is an honour.

"It's an absolute honour for me to represent my culture on the show. Entering the house as the first turbaned Sardar is a huge thing. The turban is my biggest identity as well as my USP," he told IANS.

In 2012, former cricketer and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had appeared in the Bigg Boss house as the first turbaned Sikh, but had to leave the show after a few days owing to political commitments.

Shehzad also expressed his fondness for "Bigg Boss 13" contestant, Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill.

"I admire Shehnaaz a lot. Last season she came and presented Punjab and Punjabis in such a beautiful way. She has opened the doors for more Punjabi talent in the Hindi entertainment industry, especially 'Bigg Boss'," added the Punjab-born artiste.

Before "Bigg Boss", Shehzad was seen in the model hunt show "Top Model India" and the reality show, "Ace of Space".

Tags:
Bigg Boss 14Shehzad Deolshehnaaz gillbigg boss 13 Shehnaaz Gill
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 14, Day 1, written update: Nikki Tamboli fights over household duties with Jasmin Bhasin and Shehzad Deol
  • 66,23,815Confirmed
  • 1,02,685Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,45,82,924Confirmed
  • 10,27,823Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M32S

Coronavirus Update : India's Covid-19 tally crosses 66-lakh mark