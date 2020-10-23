Bigg Boss 14: Shehzad Deol rues eviction through in-house voting

New Delhi: Model Shehzad Deol is upset on being eliminated from Bigg Boss 14 through in-house voting rather than the traditional audience vote. He has expressed disappointment over the change in the format of the show.

Before his eviction, Shehzad got the tag of 'gayab' (invisible) based on voting by the housemates during the weekend episode. He says he didn't understand the thought process behind it.

"Ab jaisa hai waise hai (it is what it is)," Shehzad told IANS, opening up about his disappointment.

"I am disappointed mainly because I thought the elimination would be through voting by the audience. My elimination didn't happen like that, but by housemates. But that is the concept of the show. I don't know kaise ho raha and kya ho raha hai (I don't know what is happening and how)," he added.

Asked who should have been eliminated, Shehzad said: "Obviously Jaan (Jaan Kumar Sanu), any time, any day. You can get public voting done, or a poll, and check out the result. You can take me, Jaan, Abhinav Shukla or any other contestant who was nominated and check out the results. You will get a clear picture."

Talking about his ‘gayab' tag, he said: "I didn't do anything for two days. I didn't understand the purpose behind it, and why I was kept in the house for those two days. Why did they give me the 'gayab' tag? It could have been better if they eliminated me in the weekend."

Superstar and host Salman Khan's feedback, or rather lack of it, was another disappointment for the evicted contestant.

In the weekend episodes, Salman didn't talk much about Shehzad's activities over the week, and hinted that he is unable to outshine other contestants.

"I was doing a lot of things inside the house as compared to the others. It was not mentioned in the weekend episodes. I was confused and disappointed," Shezad said.

Looking back at his time in the house and his turbulent bond with Nikki Tamboli, Shehzad said: "Ironically, Nikki was not the one who vote for me (to be evicted). It was the other two contestants who shocked me when they took my name."

He was referring to Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia.

"Pavitra is a confused soul and Eijaz was a total surprise for me. He used to treat me like a brother," he said, adding that if he goes back into the house as a wild card entry, he will make sure he makes Eijaz pay.

"I will not leave Eijaz. Pavitra did it to grab unnecessary attention. No contestant should trust Eijaz. If I go back, I will make sure he is straightened up," he said.

Before "Bigg Boss", Shehzad was seen in the model hunt show "Top Model India" and the reality show, "Ace Of Space". He is the second contestant to get evicted from the Colors show after singer Sara Gurpal.