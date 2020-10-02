हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pavitra Punia

Bigg Boss 14: Who is Pavitra Punia? A look into this TV star's glam life - In Pics

Pavitra is a beautiful face whose was first seen in the reality show 'MTV Splitsville' in 2009. 

Bigg Boss 14: Who is Pavitra Punia? A look into this TV star&#039;s glam life - In Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Pavitra Punia is a famous television star who is reportedly going to be seen inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' season. Although secrecy is maintained on the contestants' list, every year speculations are high on who is likely to enter the house. 

Pavitra is a beautiful face who was first seen in the reality show 'MTV Splitsville' in 2009. She played Nidhi in the popular show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' which made her a household name.

Take a look at her sensational glamourous pictures from social media which prove she will be one contestant to watch out for: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Pavitra (@pavitrapunia_) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 . . . #pavitrapunia #8 ##

A post shared by Pavitra (@pavitrapunia_) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #balveerreturns #timnasa

A post shared by Pavitra (@pavitrapunia_) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Status; “Majesty”. #darkknight

A post shared by Pavitra (@pavitrapunia_) on

Pavitra was first seen in reality show Splitsvilla 3 in 2009 and was also seen in MTV MTV Making The Cut 2. She was won a million hearts for playing Geet Dhillon in Love u Zindagi. Later, she went on to star in Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto and Naagin 3. 

She has also worked in Honge Judaa Naa Hum, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Daayan. However, she is best known for playing the evil face Timnasa in the popular sitcom Baalveer Returns.

So, all 'Bigg Boss 14' fans, watch out for this one!

 

 

Tags:
Pavitra PuniaBigg Boss 14pavitra punia picsBigg Boss
