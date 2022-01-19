हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nishant

Bigg Boss 15 Day 109 written updates: Nishant, Tejasswi and Abhijit fight for Ticket to Finale task

In today’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, the housemates were seen playing a task which helped them in becoming the top 3 finalists among non-VIPs who will get the opportunity to fight for the Ticket To Finale task.

Bigg Boss 15 Day 109 written updates: Nishant, Tejasswi and Abhijit fight for Ticket to Finale task
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

In the final round, Devoleena flipped due to which Rashami gave the opportunity to Abhijit. After which, Nishant, Tejasswi and Abhijit become the top three finalists for the Ticket to Finale task.

In the final round, Devoleena flipped due to which Rashami gave the opportunity to Abhijit. After which, Nishant, Tejasswi and Abhijit become the top three finalists for the Ticket to Finale task. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Now Bigg Boss asked them to collect the maximum number of sponge balls and whosoever will have the maximum number of balls will become the VIP of the house.

During the task, Rashami snatched Abhijit’s basket due to which he had less number of balls in the initial rounds. Later, in the last round, out of revenge, Abhijit snatches Teja’s basket and she was left with very few number of balls. 

She starts crying, while Karan tries to console her but she asks him to leave her alone. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Who will win the Ticket to Finale task? As far as the whole scenario is concerned, Nishant looks to be the next VIP of the house. But what will happen next? Only time will tell. Till, then keep watching this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.  

 

