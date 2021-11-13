Bigg Boss 15 Day 42 written update: Salman Khan loses his cool on Pratik Sehajpal, says 'Don't want to talk to you'

New Delhi: On Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan spoke to the contestants and guided them on where they're going wrong and going right. He scolded Pratik Sehajpal for crossing a line with Rajiv, he also gave important advice to Jay Bhanushali and asked him to form relationships in the house.

First, however, Salman Khan had a conversation about Umar Riaz's aggression. He praised Umar for being mindful of his actions in the game and said that he has become less aggressive in the past few weeks.

Salman then moved on to Jay and asked him to devise a strategy so that he is more visible on the show and told him to make his presence felt in the show instead of waiting on the sidelines.

Khan gave Simba Nagpal's example and said that even though Simba doesn't fight with housemates, he has a unique personality which has earned him many fans.

Later, Salman lost his cool on Pratik Sehajpal for making 'below the belt' jokes with Rajiv Adatia. He was immensely angry with him. He also told Rajiv to start speaking up for himself in the future.

Nishant Bhat, the 'naag' of the house, is asked by Salman Khan to be more straightforward as he was on Bigg Boss OTT.

Nishant, however, felt that since the two shows are different, people were perceiving him differently.

After Salman Khan had a chat with the housemates, Karan Kundrra got emotional and wanted to comfort Rajiv and ask Shamita to comfort him instead of getting angry at him for not telling her about it.

Karan talked about his childhood and has visibly emotional and got love from his close friend Tejasswi Prakash.

The special guest for the episode was Kartik Aaryan who featured on the show to promote his upcoming film 'Dhamaka'.

He then went into the house and interacted with the housemates and played a game with them. In the game, Kartik asked contestants to decide who was providing the show with the highest TRP and who was getting the show lowest TRPs.

Out of all the housemates, Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal got votes for getting the show high TRPs.

For more updates keep watching this space for all the Bigg Boss 15 updates.

