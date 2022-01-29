Bigg Boss 15 grand finale: When and where to watch, special guests - all you need to know!

New Delhi: After weeks of unfiltered drama and fights, the controversial reality show - Bigg Boss 15 has neared its end. Out of the many contestants that entered in a bid to win the trophy, only a few are remaining - the top six, to be exact.

The competition is now between Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Rashami Desai and the ball is in the audiences' court.

With all the tasks completed and arguments had, the finalists' fate now rests in the audiences' hands. Since the finale of this season was extended by a few weeks, fans are eager to know with all the twists and turns - who is going to bag the trophy and the prize money?

Here's all you need to know about the Bigg Boss 15 finale:

When is the Bigg Boss 15 finale?

The finale is divided into two parts, the first part will air on Colors TV on Saturday (January 29) and the second one will air on Sunday (January 30).

Where to watch Bigg Boss 15 finale?

Viewers can watch the finale on Colors TV at 8:00 pm or tune into the Voot website or app and stream it at the same time.

Who are the top 6 contestants?

The top 6 contestants are - Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Rashami Desai. Rakhi Sawant who was very close to the finale was evicted from the house after the BB Hotel task on the will of audiences.

Who are the special guests?

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 is set to be a star-studded affair as Deepika Padukone will be gracing the stage to promote her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan'.

Shehnaaz Gill will also appear on the show to pay tribute to the late actor Sidharth Shukla. Apart from them, Gauahar Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Rajiv Adatia and Donal Bisht may also make an appearance as they were recently spotted on the sets of the show.