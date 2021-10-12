हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: Housemates get into daaku mode as they gear up for 'Daaku Ka Kabza' task!

After getting a reality check in the nominations, the housemates gear up for a fresh task which is 'Daaku Ka Kabza'.  

Bigg Boss 15: Housemates get into daaku mode as they gear up for &#039;Daaku Ka Kabza&#039; task!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Dehi: After getting a reality check in the nominations, the contestants are ready to take on another panga that stands in their way of surviving the jungle. 

In the recently released promos, the Junglewasis will turn into terrifying daakus! While they aim at taking over the wild. 

The task is called 'Daaku Ka Kabza', which has many challenging layers. The contestants awaken the 'Gabbar Singh' inside them as they get into their daaku mode and get up.

Some of them even practice 'Sholay's' famous dialogue - "Kitne aadmi the?" Afsana brings out her own gundi as she thunders “Kisko marnaa hai mere haathon se?” 

Meanwhile, Tejasswi dials up the flirt quotient with the gundas with her humour and charm. 

"Aapka focus sirf mujhpe rahe!", she quips, as Jay plays along with her suggestive act.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

While 'Junglewaasis' bring khauf in the wild, the 'Gharwasis' receive a letter and start plotting to finish off the daakus! 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 This battle gets intense as they create all kinds of strategies to eliminate the gunda gang by hook or crook. Karan plans to keep their rivals away from each other by all means necessary, which then escalates to pulling them away. Fights begin erupting in the house as Shamita takes a stand against getting violent in this contest. As the tasks become more arduous, the game becomes more competitive. 

 Who will win the task? Well, for that we need to wait and watch. 

For more updates, keep watching this space for all the updates related to Bigg Boss 15.  

 

