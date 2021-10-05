Bigg Boss 15: Kashmera Shah backs Jay Bhanushali, accuses Pratik Sehajpal of picking fights

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 15' house is all set to witness a high-voltage drama between Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali. In the promo shared by the channel, Pratik and Jay are seen getting physical and coming close to blow as other contestants interfere to stop them. However, their fight with each other resulted in breaking a glass door in the house.

As per the promo, Bigg Boss announces a task and 'junglewasis' are given a map, that will play an important role for them to survive in the jungle area in the next few days. Pratik Sehajpal decides to steal the map and hides it, thus ruining the chances of housemates staying in the jungle area to enter the main Bigg Boss house.

This spark a major fight between Pratik and Jay Bhanushali, with the two almost coming to blows. Jay is then is seen screaming, "Collar pakda, game over wahaan pe. Uske baad koi rules nahi hai mere liye." He also warns Pratik saying, "Try using the same language with me outside the house and I will set you straight.

Karan Kundrra is also seen telling Pratik that he was the only one getting physical with others, but the latter remains defiant. Other housemates - Nishant Bhatt, Ieshaan also try to control Pratik, but he doesn't stop and bangs the glass door, thus breaking it.

The episode will air tonight and viewers will get to see exactly what happened inside the house.

Meanwhile, neitizens seem to have noticed Pratik's 'poking' nature on the show. Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Kashmera Shah has supported Jay Bhanushali over his spat with Pratik and tweeted, "I am so glad that #JayBhanushali put #PrateekSehajpal in his place. How can he talk to an accomplished actor and person like this. Right from the #biggbossott I have been seeing Prateek pick fights to get noticed. I think he has met his match in Jai @BiggBoss #bb15 #biggboss15."

Former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharya too expressed that Pratik could be annoying sometimes on the show. "#PratikSehajpal could be annoying sometimes.Ok,may be all the time. Happy? But atleast he is doing that. Baakiyon ka toh ab tak kuch samaj nahi aaya bhai.And ofcourse Vishal k camera-vaani. Shouldn’t be overdosed. M sleeping. Please update me tomrw. GN."