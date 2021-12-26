हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan laughs at Rakhi Sawant's joke on Shamita Shetty, actress takes offence, watch promo

In the Bigg Boss 15 promo, Shamita Shetty appeared to be deeply hurt by Rakhi Sawant's joke on her.

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan laughs at Rakhi Sawant&#039;s joke on Shamita Shetty, actress takes offence, watch promo
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty was caught crying during Weekend Ka Vaar after co-contestant Rakhi Sawant made a joke on her while talking to host Salman Khan.

Although actor Salman tried to explain to Shamita that it was a joke, she didn't think the joke was funny. In the clip, the actress was seen holding back her tears and then storming off from the main living room in anger.

Salman Khan told Shamita, "Logon ne pucha hai ki Shamita jab haath uthati hai toh woh ek expression deti hai pain ka ." To this Shamita replied, "Mein baal jaise blowdry karti hun?"

Rakhi Sawant swooped in the conversation and began imitating her. She said, "Aise, Bartan dhone pe aah."

Take a look at the clip:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

On this Weekend Ka Vaar, actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will be gracing the BB stage to promote their film 'Jersey' and busting out some good old dance moves with host Salman Khan.

The actors will be welcomed on the show with a smashing performance by the show's handsome hunks Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz.

Karan Kundrra will also be seen proposing to Tejasswi Prakash days after their ugly feud.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bigg Boss 15Bigg BossSalman Khanrakhi sawantShamita Shetty
Next
Story

'Bigg Boss 15': Karan Kundrra proposes to Tejasswi Prakash on 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Must Watch

PT7M36S

Zee News 50: Ukraine asked America for help. 50 big news so far