Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan laughs at Rakhi Sawant's joke on Shamita Shetty, actress takes offence, watch promo

New Delhi: In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty was caught crying during Weekend Ka Vaar after co-contestant Rakhi Sawant made a joke on her while talking to host Salman Khan.

Although actor Salman tried to explain to Shamita that it was a joke, she didn't think the joke was funny. In the clip, the actress was seen holding back her tears and then storming off from the main living room in anger.

Salman Khan told Shamita, "Logon ne pucha hai ki Shamita jab haath uthati hai toh woh ek expression deti hai pain ka ." To this Shamita replied, "Mein baal jaise blowdry karti hun?"

Rakhi Sawant swooped in the conversation and began imitating her. She said, "Aise, Bartan dhone pe aah."

Take a look at the clip:

On this Weekend Ka Vaar, actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will be gracing the BB stage to promote their film 'Jersey' and busting out some good old dance moves with host Salman Khan.

The actors will be welcomed on the show with a smashing performance by the show's handsome hunks Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz.

Karan Kundrra will also be seen proposing to Tejasswi Prakash days after their ugly feud.

