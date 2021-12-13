हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

'Bigg Boss 15': Salman Khan remembers Sidharth Shukla, says 'you left us too soon'

On the 41st birth anniversary of Sidharth Shukla, Salman Khan wished the late actor and also dedicated the episode of Weekend Ka Vaar to him. 

&#039;Bigg Boss 15&#039;: Salman Khan remembers Sidharth Shukla, says &#039;you left us too soon&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar and host of 'Bigg Boss 15', Salman Khan recalled the late actor Sidharth Shukla on Sunday's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode.

Salman dedicated the entire episode to 'Bigg Boss 13' winner on his birthday on December 12.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

During the episode, pictures of the late actor were shown recalling a few moments of him on the sets of 'Bigg Boss' and how he won the trophy defeating Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai.

Salman recalled the late actor, saying: "Today is the birthday of a 'Bigg Boss' winner who is no longer among us. So, today's episode is dedicated to you. The irreplaceable Sidharth Shukla. You left us too soon buddy. Missing you and wishing you on this special day."

The official account of the channel was flooded with messages from his fans remembering him on his birthday.

Sidharth died at the age of 40 on September 2.

His chemistry with Shehnaaz garnered a lot of attention in 'Bigg Boss 13'.

Shehnaaz also recalled the late actor by posting his picture on her Instagram account. She appeared with him not only on the show but also in a couple of music videos, including 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Salman KhanremembersSidharth Shukla41st birth anniversarySid shukla deathbigg boss 13 winnersidnaazBigg Boss 15
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 15 Day 71 written updates: Karan Kundrra gets earful from Salman Khan, here's why

Must Watch

PT1M50S

Zee Top 10: Today there will be a discussion on giving Booster Dose