Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan says ‘no Suvidhayein’ for housemates in new jungle promo! - Watch

The makers of Bigg Boss 15 are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that curiosity levels among fans remains high. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The makers of Bigg Boss 15 are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that curiosity levels among fans remains high. 

Now, they have released a fresh promo that hints that the contestants will be having a tough time in the house as they won’t be getting enough facilities for their survival. 

The promo has been released by the official account of Voot on their Instagram handle and wrote, “Pack your bags, tayyar hojao to machao dangal in jungle
Aa raha hain Bigg Boss 15, watch it with your maama, maami, aunty and uncle!!
Are you ready for it?
#BiggBoss15 #Voot #WatchForFree#SalmanKhan
@beingsalmankhan @colorstv..”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot (@voot)

In the promo, Salman Khan can be seen asking the vishwa Sundari aka Bollywood veteran actress Rekha about the sleeping arrangements for the housemates. 

To which the diva replies that these chilly winds in the forest area won’t let anyone sleep. Which surely gives hints about the upcoming troubles which the housemates will be facing in the coming week.

Video ends with Salman saying, 'Sankat in jungle failaega dangal pe dangal!'

The theme of Bigg Boss 15 is a jungle and as per the previous promos, housemates have to cross the jungle in order to reach the Bigg Boss house. 

This season has already started creating a lot of buzz on social media and fans are extremely excited to witness what is in store for them this year. 

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT has reached its final leg and the grand finale will premiere on September 18. It will be interesting to see who will take the trophy home. 

The contestants who made it to the finale week include- Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, and Neha Bhasin.

