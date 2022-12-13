Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta's intellect during the task wins hearts

New Delhi: Actor Ankit Gupta has been one of the main highlights on the Bigg Boss 16 show. While the actor was previously asked to be more involved, lately he has proved to be more involved than most of the contestants in the house.

Now, in the latest task, the actor has managed to stand out yet again with his phenomenal gameplay. Read on to know more.

As a part of the task, the contestants were divided among to groups in a race for captaincy, and yet again contestant nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia tried her very best to ensure that arrival Priyanka Chahar Choudhary did not win the captaincy task. Interestingly Ankit was put on the same group as Nimrit that was responsible to take a call on shortlisting the contestants for the captaincy race. Being completely aware of Nimrit's intent, Ankit shared how he wasn't ok with her being the one to select the contestants for the race. This opt the actress and she went on to make a fake toss in front of director Sajid Khan and Ankit.

While she thought Ankit would fall for hate he straight out rejected her toss and later even went on to tell Sajid that if he is doing her favours during a task just because it is her birthday then he might as well just hand her over the trophy. This fearless and humorous reaction has been winning the internet and Ankit is receiving immense praise for his gameplay.