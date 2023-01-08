'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Priyanka's fans make history; hit 4 million tweets in 'Janta ki jaan' trend

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's fans have proved that they love her idol the most as they make history by hitting 4 million tweets in the Janta Ki Jaan Priyanka trend. Priyanka's fans call themselves 'Priyanka Paltan' and the actress is blessed to have fans that love and support her the most. They call Priyanka 'Sherni' and she never disappoints them.

Priyanka gained her popularity from the show Udaariyaan where she played the role of Teju. Her character was very popular and made her a household name. Priyanka is currently seen in the popular reality show Bigg Boss S16 where she is making her fans fall in love with her by showing a strong personality.

The actress in the latest episode of Bigg Boss got a compliment for Megastar Salman Khan. He said, "you are full heroine material" the compliment made her smile and her fans loved seeing her happy. Following the megastar's compliment, Contestant and Director Sajid Khan also compliment the actress and said, "You have such a bright future".

Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is making her fans proud in the show and the relationship is reciprocated by the fans by making her the most popular contestant in the house.