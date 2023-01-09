Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan calls Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta's romance 'most boring love story'

NEW DELHI: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 saw a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Contestants were more than happy to meet their family members after staying in the house for almost three months. Sajid Khan's sister and noted choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan is the first one to enter the house. Farah gets emotional upon meeting Sajid and tells him that their mother is proud of him and that he is playing well in the show. Farah Khan speaks on Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's romance and calls it the world's most boring love story.



She also gives a reality check to Shalin and tells him that Tina never stood for him. Shalin asks Farah about the latter's feelings for him and Farah tells him that she is faking it. Farah replied, "Sometimes, I think that Tina likes you but she never takes a stand for you. Even when she is sitting with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, she never takes your side. At one point she must have had feelings, but it doesn't look like that now".



Tina also interacts with Farah and asks if it looks like she is torturing Shalin. Farah nods and says, "Yes, it looks like you're torturing Shalin. You can't sit peacefully even for two minutes. You talk and them immediately start to fight. Even if Shalin is good to you, you're ready to pounce on him. I'm telling you, you're the one who instigates fights with Shalin".



Shalin joins the conversation and Farah says that she has advised Tina to give a shot to her relationship. However, Shalin says that there is no respect and trust in their relationship and hence he doesn't want to lose his dignity for this relationship. He says that Tina trusts Maheen (a dog) over him. Farah then requests Bigg Boss to let her out of the show as she can't take it anymore. Farah hails Archana Gautam's sense of humour and advises her to maintain it.



Shiv Thakare's mother and Priyanka Choudhary's brother walk into the house. Both the contestants get emotional upon meeting their family members.



BB calls the contestants to the confession room and asks them to choose between the lost, active and hyperactive categories for nomination. The return of prize money will be determined by the nomination.



Sumbul refers to Shalin as 'fake' among all the participants while speaking with Bigg Boss in the confession room.



At the end of the task, Nimrit Kaur, Sreejita De, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan get nominated for the week.

