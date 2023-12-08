Bigg Boss 17: Actress Kriti Verma Comes In Support Of Abhishek Kumar; Slams Isha Malviya For Violent Behaviour

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, emotions ran high as co-contestants Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar found themselves entangled in a heated argument that escalated into a physical altercation. Actress Kriti Verma, known for her candid opinions, has come forward in support of Abhishek Kumar, condemning the violent behavior exhibited by Isha Malviya during the confrontation.

The incident unfolded amidst the backdrop of a complex history between Isha and Abhishek, who were previously romantically involved but decided to part ways. Despite the breakup, Isha's actions have raised eyebrows as she seems to be sending mixed signals to Abhishek, playing with his emotions rather than establishing clear boundaries.

Kriti Verma expressed her dismay over the situation, stating, "What an absolute mess! From how much ever I've seen Bigg Boss, I know Abhishek Kumar is still not over Isha Malviya, and she never drew boundaries and always gave him mixed signals. From saying Abhishek understands her better than her boyfriend, Samarth Jurel to goofing around with Abhishek - please don't give him hopes! I hope he finds peace. Also, attacking him physically - not cool!"

Amidst the chaos, Abhishek Kumar emerges as a resilient figure, maintaining his composure despite the emotional turmoil. Kriti Verma's support sheds light on the genuine nature of Abhishek, portraying him as someone who is grappling with emotions but choosing a dignified path. As the controversy unfolds, fans are rallying behind Abhishek, recognizing and appreciating his positive demeanor amidst the tumultuous circumstances.

In the face of adversity, Abhishek Kumar is winning hearts with his authenticity and resilience inside the Bigg Boss house. While the controversy has brought attention to the emotional complexities within the house, Abhishek's true nature shines through, earning admiration from viewers and solidifying his place as a genuine and likable contestant.