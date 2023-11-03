Bigg Boss 17 Day 18 Written Updates: Samarth Jurel Bursts Out On Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar Consoles Him

New Delhi: This episode opens up with the power couple looking weak as Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were seen indulged in a bitter fight in the Kitchen area. As if there wasn't enough drama at the start already, thereafter, Munawar and Sana broke into a scuffle over the latter's dirty clothes. Next in line were Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt who also got into an argument as Aishwarya expected Neil to snap back during a heated situation.

Lovebirds Isha and Samarth find themselves in the eye of a brewing storm, triggered by a trivial kitchen duty. In an explosive outburst of Samarth, he impulsively shattered the utensil Isha was holding. This escalated the tension between the two and Isha threatened to breakup.Amid this turmoil, in a sudden twist of events, Abhishek Kumar intervenes and tries to console a teary-eyed Samarth. The two share a light-hearted moment, pondering over Isha's charm that captures everyone's attention.

In a fun twist, Bigg Boss engaged the contestants in a fun task where everyone threw truth bombs for each other in the house. Thereafter, married couples celebrated Karwachauth paving way for a few light-hearted moments in the house.

Bigg Boss 17 continues to live upto its promise of a offering a rollercoater ride. This fun ride promises drama, confusion, relationships and friendships. While the housemates continue to navigate the complexity of relationships and explosive confrontations, the journey from here is only going to get more interesting. Stay Tuned.