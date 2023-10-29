Bigg Boss 17: Meenakshi Sundareshwar Actor Abhimanyu Dasani Calls Ankita Lokhande 'Drama Queen' And Says THIS About Others

New Delhi: Actor Abhimanyu Dasani recently appeared in 'Bigg Buzz' for the promotion of his new film, ‘Aankh Micholi’. In a fun chit-chat with Krushna Abhishek, Abhimanyu talks about Bigg Boss 17, claiming that he hasn’t witnessed a season this interesting in quite some time. What's more? The actor did not hold back in critiquing the strategies and game plans of the new contestants, offering unfiltered opinions on their performance in the show.

During a rapid interview, he shared, “I think Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain play ‘Aankh Micholi’ in the house. Ankita is the drama queen and Vicky is the mastermind behind the scenes. Tehelka is the biggest ‘Nikamma’ in the house and Munawar is the only one deserving the title of ‘Nausikhiya’, even though his real personality is quite different.” He further shows his support for Munavar by sharing “Munawar is a ‘Meethi churi’, he's playing a great game and winning a lot of hearts. He doesn't show his real self in the house.”

‘Bigg Buzz’ is a show that brings the Bigg Boss living room to life in a new format, introduced last season. Following the successful run of its first season, the show returns with its second season. Hosted by Krushna Abhishek, ‘Bigg Buzz’ features a fictional family engaging with evicted and previous season's Bigg Boss contestants, offering an unfiltered look at their lives and opinions, along with exclusive insights into the world of entertainment.

To witness some more interesting takes from Abhimanyu Desai, tune in to Bigg Buzz every Sunday.