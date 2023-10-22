trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678344
BIGG BOSS 17 WRITTEN UPDATES

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon Enter House; Salman Khan Schools Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya received some hard truth bombs about their love-hate relationship. 

Written By  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 12:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Mannara Chopra ended up crying after a brawl with Ankita Lokhande
  • Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff introduced a task for hosuemates
Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon Enter House; Salman Khan Schools Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya Pic Courtesy: TV Show Still

New Delhi: After an action-packed first week of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan opened this season's first Weekend Ka Vaar. 'Ganapath' actors Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon had arrived to celebrate their highly-anticipated action film. The trio danced to 'Koi Puche To Batana Ke Hum Aaye Hain' from 'Ganapath'. Salman congratulated Kriti Sanon for her national award win. Thereafter, Tiger Shroff displayed some gravity-defying spirals and twists. 

The morning in the house began with Ankita and Mannara indulged in an ongoing brawl. Stirring the peace of the house, Salman Khan asked everyone to name the liar. Khanzaadi was the one voted by the most. Giving a reality check to the lovebirds Isha and Abhishek, Salman showed the reels from the past where the duo had pledged to stay apart. Clearly, Isha is being fickle-minded about her bond. Boss Lady Ankita Lokhande had a bitter scuffle with Mannara Chopra yet again which made Priyanka Chopra's cousin shed tears. 

Now that the 'Ganapath' starcast is inside the house, there has to be a some drama. Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff introduced a task where the housemates had to take names of 'flop trailers' (of people). Munawar Faruqui took Aishwarya Sharma, Sana Raees and Tehelka Bhai's name. Navid Sole and Abhishek Kumar were targetted as well for being a flop. 

A bitter tussle broke out between Aishwarya Sharma and Abhishek Kumar during the task given by Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. Ankita Lokhande alleged Khanzaadi for being 'fake'. 

With ever-changing dynamics in the house, Bigg Boss 17 promises to be dramatic, amusing, intriguing and definitely provoking. Since the house is bustling with interesting celebrities, you cannot miss the fun India's favourite show promises. Stay tuned. 

