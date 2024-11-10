Mumbai: Arfeen Khan, who has been shown the exit door from the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss 18”, has said that his nemesis in the house Avinash Mishra anger therapy and that he cannot be his “mind coach” as the actor “doesn’t have a mind.”

It was on the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, which was hosted by Rohit Shetty this time, when Arfeen was evicted leaving his wife Sara in tears and several other housemates in shock. Reflecting on his unexpected exit, Arfeen shared , “My journey in Bigg Boss has been a rollercoaster of emotions, and it’s surreal that it ended this way. To leave now, especially when Bagga ji was openly begging to go. I walked in as Arfeen Khan, not just the ‘mind coach’ everyone expected me to be.” “The idea that I was supposed to ‘control’ Sara? That’s absolutely ludicrous! No man has ever succeeded in that mission—not me, not anyone.”

Arfeen said that he had genuine connections in the show. “I formed alliances based on genuine connection, not manipulation. Take Chahat, for example—she’s like my sister. On the other hand, Eisha getting offended about Sara's comment - ‘Pati, Patni aur Woh’ was pathetic.” Though he praised actor Vivian Dsena, he said it is his ego that will make him lose the show. “Vivian, though a wonderful human, is playing the role of ‘Vivian the actor,’ and that ego will eventually be his downfall.

As for Charlie’s Angels—Eisha, Avinash, and Alice—I’ll be distancing myself from them,” he said. He then went on to talk about Avinash and said: “Avinash, especially needs therapy, anger therapy to be specific and I cannot be his mind coach as he doesn’t have a mind. Before stepping out, I hugged Rajat Dalal and made one plea: ‘Watch over my wife.’” Arfeen wants Rajat Dalal to win, if his wife doesn’t lift the trophy. “If Sara doesn’t win, I’d rather see him take the crown. At every twist and turn in this house, I’ve stood my ground, unapologetically.”