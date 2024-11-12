Advertisement
Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra And Alice Kaushik Get Intimate, Video Goes Viral

Avinash Mishra and Alice Kaushik face criticism for cuddling and sleeping together in the Bigg Boss 18 house.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2024, 04:35 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: A video featuring Bigg Boss 18 contestants Avinash Mishra and Alice Kaushik has recently gone viral, capturing the two in a seemingly intimate moment. The clip has quickly gained attention, sparking conversations among fans and adding fuel to speculation about a possible romantic connection between them. Ever since Alice had made an entry in the house as a wild card contestant, she has been floored by Avinash Mishra's washboard abs.

However, Avinash has expressed his liking towards Eisha Singh in the house and this video is only showing that his feelings for the actress may be just for cameras.

In the video, Avinash and Alice are seen sleeping together and cuddling while being extremely close. Viewers are slamming both Avinash and Alice as lately Alice mentioned that Avinash takes her care like a brother. While others see it as a strategy to grab attention. 

One user commented on the viral video, "What rubbish... there should be limitations in between bros and sis". Another user slammed, "I do support their bond, but just imagine if it was her boyfriend sleeping with some girl even if he called her sis, it would be so weird".

In Bigg Boss, relationships often become focal points, adding drama and intensity, and this viral video has certainly added to the buzz around this season.

 

 

 

 

 

