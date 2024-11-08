Bigg Boss 18: Ekta Kapoor Slams Vivian Dsena, Questions Him About His Arrogance Over Working For 10 Years

Mumbai: In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 18, producer Ekta Kapoor made headlines by confronting contestant Vivian Dsena about his attitude and work ethic. During her appearance on the show, Ekta questioned Vivian’s alleged arrogance, pointing out that his attitude could be due to his decade-long career in the television industry. The exchange quickly stirred up conversations among fans, as Ekta Kapoor is known for being straightforward with actors, especially those she’s collaborated with. Vivian, who is a popular face in Indian television, seemed taken aback by the critique, sparking discussions about professionalism, longevity, and humility in the industry.

Ekta reminded Vivian that it was she who launched him, and because of that, she has the right to question him over his arrogance about working in the industry for 10 years. She lashed him out for bragging about his career, and Vivian defended himself by saying that he has no arrogance.

Fans and viewers are now curious to see how Vivian will respond to this feedback and whether it will affect his journey in the Bigg Boss house.

Ekta Kapoor not only lashed out at Vivian but Chahat Pandey, too, over playing the woman card. She said that she is a player in the house irrespective of her gender and should stop being a woman in every fight. Ekta even slammed Rajat over his aggressive behaviour in every fight and showing unnecessary physical power. Viewers are thrilled to have Ekta in the show in the place of Salman Khan in this Weekend Ka Vaar.