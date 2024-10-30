Bigg Boss 18: Evicted Contestant Muskan Bamne Says These People Will Be In Top 5 In The Show

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 evicted contestant and Anupamaa fame Muskan Bamne got evicted from the house by the inmates as they felt she wasn't contributing much to the show. Muskan Bamne was one of the non-controversial contestants in the house and she came out very clean and is being loved by the audience. In her latest interview with Viral Bhayani, Muskan spoke about her choice of the contestants that might make it to the top 5.

Muskan without hesitatingly chose the top 5 contenders, and one of them was Vivian Dsena who was the sweetest with in the house and treated her as his younger sister. Further contestants in the top 5 are," Karan Veer, Avinash Mishra, Rajat and Shilpa Shirodkar". The actress refrained from taking Shehzada Dhami's name who is right now creating quite a stir in the house.

Muskan Bamne in her interview with Bollywood Hungama mentioned that she has no regrets about doing Bigg Boss and spoke about her early eviction," Honestly, whatever happens in that house teaches you a lot; you understand and learn so much about yourself. So, it was quite a good experience. I learned quite a bit, though, yeah, it was really a good experience."

Muskan even added that Vivian is the most genuine person in the house.