Bigg Boss 18: Nyrraa Banerjee Expresses Disappointment Over Her Exit From The Show

Mumbai: Nyrraa Banerjee was evicted last weekend from Bigg Boss 18 and her exit left her fans stunned and how. When Rohit Shetty announced Nyrraa's name as an evicted contestant she looked prepared. And now after coming out of the show, Nyrraa has expressed her disappointment. In her interview with Viral Bhayani, she was quizzed about the 400 outfits that she took in the house to wear and does she have any regrets about not wearing those outfits as she is out of the show within three weeks.

Nyrraa claimed she has no regrets about the outfits as she has worn all of them as it's her outfits and not borrowed ones. And added," I am disappointed because when I actually started the game in the third week, I was not the one who has watched so much of Bigg Boss, and I didn't know that from day one only I have to create a mudda to survive in the house".

Nyrraa Banerjee fans were extremely upset with her exit and they mentioned how her eviction was unfair and claimed she could not get fewer votes. Now it will be interesting to see if she makes a wild card entry in the house again.