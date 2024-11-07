Mumbai: No matter what happens in the show ever since the Bigg Boss show was started the makers have been strict on one rule and that is no physical violence will be entertained. In the history of Bigg Boss whoever has become violent, they have been thrown out of the house. And the latest one in Bigg Boss 18 is Sara Arfeen Khan, who was seen losing her calm in the show. She went out of control and her violence was so extreme against the inmates of the house that the makers had to take a harsh decision against her.

The video of Sara has been going viral on the internet where she is seen throwing things at Avinash and Vivian and even physically attacking them and this outrage of hers has led her outside.

Worst contestants ever. #SaraArfeenKhan & #ArfeenKhan really need psychiatric support.



How can these people be mind coaches. I feel pity for those who are actually taking #Arfeen and #Sara's support in whatever the mind coach thing is.



Sara seriously became desperate about… pic.twitter.com/SOOyABbBko — Nenu (@nenuneneh) November 5, 2024

Sara was seen behaving totally out of control and even said that she didn't want to stay in the house. Avinash in the video claims he has been physically attacked by her and showed his scars on the cameras and even threatened indirectly if this is okay then there will be a lot of things that will be done in the house by him that should be considered okay. Sara's husband Arfeen too was seen calming him down but he failed.

As per reports in Vision Bollywood and several Bigg Boss pages online, it is reported that Sara has been evicted from the house. While viewers too are slamming her and calling her the worst contestant ever in the house.



