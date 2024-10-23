Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami Accuses Rajat Dalal Of Character Assassination As They Indulge In A Huge Fight, Latter Says ‘Tu Sorry Mangega’

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal is turning out to be the most annoying contestant in the house who is seen locking horns with almost every contestants. And now he was seen indulging in a huge fight with Shehzada Dhami. In the latest episode both the men were seen indulging in a heated argument. Shehzada was seen telling Rajat he feels he is a big ‘Gunda’, he will get one phone and will ask Sorry. Shehzada claimed in his fight that Rajat was talking bad behind his back and is upset with the YouTuber for linking his name with Nyrra Banerji.

Watch the video of Rajat and Shehzada indulging in an intense fight.

The major highlight of the episode was the intense brawl between Shehzada and Rajat. As the episode is out the fans of both the stars have divided and they are sharing their point of view about the fight between them.

Rajat dalal is not as arrogant or aggressive as we have his image before big boss.Infact he seem some time very humble and sensitive for instance for its turtle he got emotional. We should support him. #BiggBoss #BiggBoss8Tamil #BB18 #VivianDesna pic.twitter.com/harxdpymwN October 22, 2024

In the last weekend ka vaar Salman Khan was seen bashing the contestants and expressing the tough phase that he is going through indirectly talking about Baba Siddique’s murder. We wonder if this weekend the superstar will appear on the weekend ka vaar or not?