Bigg Boss OTT 2, Day 13 Written Updates: Pooja Bhatt And Abhishek Sort Differences

New Delhi: The new day began inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house with Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus and Falak discussing about Abhishek's behaviour and Aaliya Siddiqui's exit. They are also seen talking about how Manisha is now flipping and the reasons for her having a fight with Bebika.

Later, we see how Bebika, Avinash and Cyrus discuss why Manisha is now flipping and not talking to the former under the influence of Abhishek maybe. This topic continues while inmates prepare breakfast. Manisha tries to defend herself in front of Pooja, Falak, Cyrus and Jad.

Bigg Boss announces Tabaadla (transfer) of contestants and Abhishek picks Manisha in his team instead of Bebika. This unexpected shift brought a wave of change in the dynamics of both teams, leaving the contestants pondering over the implications of this Tabaadla.

Cyrus calls Manisha and Bebika together and tries to pacify the altercation. However, it ends up in a heated argument between the two estranged friends. Manisha can be seen bonding big time with Abhishek and discussing Bebika again. Later, we are shown in the kitchen area, the former tries to patch her ties with the latter. They talk about their differences.

In the latest Vicco Task, inmates were asked to share their observations and name fellow contestants, shelling out some advice to them. Pooja took the opportunity to voice her concerns about Abhishek. She accused him of lacking proper communication skills and not treating girls with dignity and respect.

Soon after the task ends, verbal fights are unleashed inside the house.

Pooja and Abhishek have a heart-to-heart conversation to sort out the difference of opinion. Later, they are joined by Manisha and the three are seen discussing the Bebika issue.

