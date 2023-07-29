trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641827
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
SALMAN KHAN

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Shares Love For His Fans, Says This

Salman Khan said, "My fans are my biggest achievement and pride! I am what I am because of them. Yes, I lose my cool on the show and sometimes even walk out but I always come back only and only for my fans who patiently wait for my Weekend ka Vaar".

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 12:10 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Shares Love For His Fans, Says This Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Salman Khan, who is currently seen hosting the reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ said that his fans are his biggest strength and they keep motivating him to come back on Weekend Ka Vaar.

He said, "My fans are my biggest achievement and pride! I am what I am because of them. Yes, I lose my cool on the show and sometimes even walk out but I always come back only and only for my fans who patiently wait for my Weekend ka Vaar". During this Weekend ka Vaar, ‘Kaalkoot’ stars Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi will be coming as celebrity guests on the show.

The show also witnessed heated conversations among the contestants. Bebika Dhurve expressed his unhappiness towards Aashika Bhatia for not cleaning the house well and not doing her duty properly. "I am unwell, yet working. You still haven't cleaned the washroom well, nor have you cleaned the dustbin,” she said.

On the other hand, Abhishek Malhan shared his thoughts with Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani. He feels that as a team they should take care of each other in every term. He goes on to talk about cleanliness, but also feels that the Manisha has not been backing the team in this. He said, "Humari aadat nahi hai dikha kar kaam karne ki ya ek dusre ko help kar sunane ki. Safai rakho , kisi ko bolne ka mauka mat do.” 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona