Bigg Boss OTT day 19 written updates: Pratik Sehajpal says he gets 'mom vibes' from Neha Bhasin!

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, the old connections seem to be turning against each other as the show progresses. Yes, former pair Milind Gaba and Neha Bhasin have some bad blood between them as do Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh.

The day started with the trio Milind Gaba, Akshara Singh and Divya Agarwal talking about the housemates and discussing the groupism in the house. Divya, who is a lone wolf in the house says that she is not affected by this as she has always fought her battles alone.

The trio watches Pratik, Neha and Nishant goofing around and having fun and Divya asks Akshara if she misses that now that she's not Pratik's connection.

Meanwhile, Pratik jokes with Neha and tells her that he gets mom vibes from her. Reacting to this, someone calls Neha a MILF which slightly irks her.

Moose reveals that she feels weird about Neha's closeness with Pratik as she feels possessive about him. However, she thinks she has no reason to feel possessive as she's not attached to him.

Bigg Boss then assigns the chosen connections - Pratik-Neha and Akshara-Milind a task to build a pyramid in order to be the next Boss Man and Boss Lady of the house.

During the task, Milind has a verbal spat with Neha and calls her basin, making fun of her last name. Both of them insult each other and Milind makes unpleasant remarks about Neha showing physical affection to her housemates. This rubs Neha the wrong way and she feels upset with his comments.

Milind tries to apologise but Neha doesn't accept it.

In the end, Pratik becomes the Boss Man of the house for the second time and Neha Bhasin becomes the Boss Lady for the first time. After hearing this, Milind tries to leave the Bigg Boss home by packing his clothes and sitting in the garden area.

However, he isn't allowed to pack up and leave. Not unless Bigg Boss wants him to, it appears.

For more updates on Bigg Boss OTT, stay tuned with us and watch out for this space.