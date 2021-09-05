Bigg Boss OTT Day 27 written updates: Moose Jattana gets into ugly fight with Divya Agarwal, former makes comment on her character!

New Delhi: During the Boss Man and Boss Lady task, audience witnessed a wave of emotions in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Where some housemates got overwhelmed reading the letter and bursting into tears and laughs at the same time.

Pratik and Akshara were the only one to tear away the letter and play the game.

While rest of the housemates got their letters.

While as a reward, Nishant and Moose already had one ladder and so it was a tie between Pratik- Neha and Millind and Akshara, as all the three connections had one-one ladder each.

Later, Bigg Boss announced as all the seven rounds are complete and there is no result as it’s a tie between all, there will be no Boss Man and Boss Lady for this week in the house. Everyone welcomes the decision and seemed happy about it.

Later, during a casual conversation, Divya Agarwal asks Pratik, Moose, Nishant and Neha, "Are you guys exchanging partners again???"

And it all started from this sentence. Moose got defensive and said, "Tere dimag mai pura din yahi chalta hai?"

And later things got worse and Divya asked Moose to stop else she would slap her.

And Moose made comment on her character and things got so escalated between Moose and Nishant, that he warned her to cut all the ties with Pratik else he will go out of the show.

Look at the way Nishant handled the situation. He is a good friend to Divya but also Moose partner. According to him it's either 'My way or the highway'. What is your take on it?

For more updates, stay connected and watch this space for fresh content related to Bigg Boss OTT.