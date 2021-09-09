Bigg Boss OTT day 31 written updates: Raqesh Bapat wants to hit Pratik Sehajpal over Shamita Shetty

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT’ is nearing its finale and contestants were presented with a ‘ticket to finale’ task in today's episode. At the end of the task, we saw a friction between Pratik Sehapal-Moose Jattana and Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty's ties.

Raqesh is seen discussing with Neha Bhasin that he doesn't want to talk to Shamita and wants her to not be sad and ill. On the other hand, Pratik is upset with Moose Jattana for choosing Divya Agarwal over him during the 'ticket to finale task'. Moose and Pratik get into an argument after which Pratik says that they are done. During the fight, Moose said that she was uncomfortable as Pratik was too close to her.

During Pratik and Mosse's fight, Pratik and Divya also start arguing. Pratik accuses Divya of stealing his friend Moose from him. Raqesh and Shamita start fighting after Raqesh says he was right when he tried to nominate the men yesterday for the nomination task. Shamita, who was upset with Divya's betrayal in the 'Task to Finale', lashes out at Raqesh for continuing to be ‘compassionate’ towards her. She also points out that instead of asking about her condition, Raqesh was instead trying to prove himself right. "Shove that ego up your a**e," says Shamita in rage.

Raqesh, who is enraged at Pratik, because of whom Shamita fell during the 'Task to Finale', expresses that the latter is full of faith. Bapat says that he doesn't like it when Pratik talks to his friends. He also adds that he wants to hit Pratik so much that he is not able to walk.