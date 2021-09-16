Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin evicted in surprise mid-week elimination, Moose Jattana, Akshara Singh celebrate

New Delhi: Singer Neha Bhasin is out of the Bigg Boss OTT house. She hd to exit the Bigg Boss house on Wednesday night after she was voted out in mid-week eviction. This leaves five contestants - Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat as top contenders for the trophy.

Neha grabbed several eyeballs on the show, courtesy her friendship with Pratik Sehajpal on the show. Both Pratik and Shamita got teary-eyed after Neha's elimination from the game was announced. The duo shared a close bond with the renowned singer.

Following her eviction from the house, Neha took to social media and shared a series of pictures with her close pals in the house. "I didn’t lose a trophy, I rather gained friends like family. Thank you @shamitashetty_official @pratiksehajpal and @raqeshbapat for being my bed rock in the show. I will forever be grateful for Bigg Boss OTT who gave me an opportunity to show case my strength, my weaknesses, my vulnerability and all things that make me ME. Words fall short to describe the experience while living this journey. Most importantly I want to thank my fans for the tremendous love and support that was showered on me. Love you all and see you on screens super soon. Need your love more than ever now," she said.

Before the final eviction, Neha thanked Pratik Sehajpal whereas Raqesh thanked Shamita for taking care of them inside the house. Raqesh even announced that he would meet Shamita once the show comes to an end. Raqesh and Shamita have been inseparable since the start of the show and their closeness in the house has made a few headlines. In fact, recently when Shamita's mother Sunanda Shetty visited her in the house, she gave her approval to the actor, calling him sweet and a gentleman.

Eventually, the Bigg Boss announced the eviction of Neha Bhasin from the OTT house, thus saving Raqesh Bapat.

Meanwhile, former Bigg Boss OTT contestants Moose Jattana and Akshara Singh expressed their happiness over Neha Bhasin's eviction from the house. Moose Jattana had been giving live review when the eviction moment was going on. In the videos, Moose has been dramatically crying and said, ‘Shubhkamanye. Thank you Bigg Boss. Badhainyaan!’

Akshara too expressed her feelings post Neha Bhasin’s eviction. The Bhojpuri actress shared on Instagram, "Aap ne apna saare sastra apnake bhi…bechaari… kuch nhi kar payi…Chundi ji. Bahar aa hi gayi. Mubarak ho, Mubarak ho." (Even after using all her might and power you couldn’t do anything.)

The grand finale of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will beam on Saturday (September 18) on VOOT Select. The episode will be available for streaming from 7pm on the leading OTT platform.