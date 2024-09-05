New Delhi: The anticipation has reached fever pitch as Prime Video prepares to launch its latest original series, ‘Call Me Bae’. Last night, the platform, in collaboration with Dharmatic Entertainment, rolled out the red carpet for a glamorous premiere that drew a host of Bollywood’s brightest stars.

The screening of ‘Call Me Bae’ was a notable event in the industry calendar, attended by an array of celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Lakshya, Orry, Pashmina Roshan, Shanaya Kapoor, Aaliyah Kashyap, Deanne Panday, and Shreya Chaudhary. The star-studded event was a testament to the series' buzz, with many taking to their social media platforms to share their enthusiasm and admiration.

The response from B-Town has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising Ananya Panday's debut in a long-format streaming series. Here’s a roundup of the glowing reviews:

Sara Ali Khan gushed, “Too much fun! So so so proud of you Colin. Congratulations Ananya, this is your best!”

Neha Dhupia shared her excitement, stating, “This gem drops tomorrow with my girl Ananya Panday and I couldn’t be more proud. I will be the first to watch. Onwards and upwards adds our ‘BAE’.”

Lakshya chimed in, “A must-watch! Ananya, you're brilliant and 'Colly, der aaye durust aaye'!”

Pashmina Roshan simply declared, “Bae is a Slay!”

Shanaya Kapoor expressed her support with, “Love you my BAE!”

Punit Malhotra praised, “Bae owns this one! Ananya you are superb.”

Aaliya Kashyap said, “So So good!! Laughed way too hard and cannot wait to binge the whole thing on September 6!”

Shreya Chaudhary enthused, “It's been a while I have had so much fun watching a show. Congratulations Ananya Panday! I am in love with Bae, It's all you! Found my next binge-watch. All these bae's slayed and how!”

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Collin D'Cunha, ‘Call Me Bae’ stars Ananya Panday in the lead role, supported by a stellar cast including Vir Das, Muskkaan Jaferi, Gurfateh Pirzada, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

‘Call Me Bae’ will be available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting September 6th. With such high praise from industry insiders, the series is poised to make a significant impact.