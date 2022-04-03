Did Ankita Lokhande announce her PREGNANCY on Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp? Watch video

New Delhi: On this weekend's episode of Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp', Pavitra Rishta actress and Kangana's good friend Ankita Lokhande appeared on the show as a special guest.

While she was there, she interacted with the inmates or contestants and even gifted a special hamper to Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora for their chemistry on the show. Apart from that, Kangana asked Ankita to let out a secret on the show as it is customary to do so. She urged her to reveal something that even Ankita's husband Vicky Jain doesn't know about it.

Ankita said, "Okay so even Vicky doesn't know this. Congratulate me guys, I am pregnant." Kangana and all the other contestants were in shock and super happy for Ankita.

However, the actress later said that she was joking as part of April Fools' Day.

Kangana replied, "First April bhi nahi hai aaj (It is not even April 1 today)."

The 'Queen' actress then said that she hopes the 'false' secret comes true soon. To this, Ankita said, "Jaldi hoga, hoga (It will happen soon)".

For the unversed, Ankita got married to Vicky on December 14 in a grand ceremony at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt, which was attended by their family and industry friends.

Ankita and Vicky had dated for more than 3 years and never missed a chance to woo their fans with their adorable posts.

On the other hand, in the latest episode of Lock Upp, Payal Rohatgi went berserk and got into a massive fight with all housemates after they started a debate on Karnataka Chief Minister's ban on 'halal' meat.

Payal also taunted Poonam that she can only take off her top or abuse. She said Poonam has nothing else to do. Nisha got back to Payal that taking a top off is better than taking off one's soul.

Later, Nisha and Payal got into a fight as the latter mentions Nisha's ex-husband Karan Mehra.